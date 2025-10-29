Changes:
Fixed a bug where the final boss achievement couldn't be unlocked
Reduced the difficulty of obtaining the Bone Legion achievement
Other minor bug fixes
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed a bug where the final boss achievement couldn't be unlocked
Reduced the difficulty of obtaining the Bone Legion achievement
Other minor bug fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update