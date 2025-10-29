 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20583547 Edited 29 October 2025 – 03:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  1. Fixed a bug where the final boss achievement couldn't be unlocked

  2. Reduced the difficulty of obtaining the Bone Legion achievement

  3. Other minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3887501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link