- Changed subclass exp distribution, all unlocked subclasses (ie monsterforms and songs) will gain 50% exp of each kill while the current subclass will get 100%
- Fixed issue with Slime King dropping extra soulgems each time it is killed
- Fixed end of game scene from repeating
- Added stealable items to Glowfly and Scarab
- Added save point tutorial dialogue when player approaches the first save point
Changelog 1.0.7 - 1.0.8
- Moved exp bonus ring to bedroom
- Fixed issue with exp bonus attribute when ring was equipped to Ash or Lyric
Changelog 1.0.9
- Reduced unneeded wait time on the slime pet feeding sequence (shaved off 4 seconds)
- Updated dialog balloon position of the slime pet
- Fixed transition going from surrender screen retreat back to the last checkpoint
- Made bomb enemies HP visible, it was obscured by mistake
- Fixed an issue where patroller mobs would usually always face one direction when resting
- Made goblins face a random direction when they are spawned so they aren't all facing right
- Added more clarification to the save confirmation popup when saving and quitting from the menu
- Lowered respawn timers in the aqueducts in case players want to grind or retreat back to the start
- Added a warp to followers if they fall behind a certain distance or fall out of the world
