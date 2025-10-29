 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20583486 Edited 29 October 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Changelog 1.0.6:

  • Changed subclass exp distribution, all unlocked subclasses (ie monsterforms and songs) will gain 50% exp of each kill while the current subclass will get 100%
  • Fixed issue with Slime King dropping extra soulgems each time it is killed
  • Fixed end of game scene from repeating
  • Added stealable items to Glowfly and Scarab
  • Added save point tutorial dialogue when player approaches the first save point



Changelog 1.0.7 - 1.0.8

  • Moved exp bonus ring to bedroom
  • Fixed issue with exp bonus attribute when ring was equipped to Ash or Lyric



Changelog 1.0.9

  • Reduced unneeded wait time on the slime pet feeding sequence (shaved off 4 seconds)
  • Updated dialog balloon position of the slime pet
  • Fixed transition going from surrender screen retreat back to the last checkpoint
  • Made bomb enemies HP visible, it was obscured by mistake
  • Fixed an issue where patroller mobs would usually always face one direction when resting
  • Made goblins face a random direction when they are spawned so they aren't all facing right
  • Added more clarification to the save confirmation popup when saving and quitting from the menu
  • Lowered respawn timers in the aqueducts in case players want to grind or retreat back to the start
  • Added a warp to followers if they fall behind a certain distance or fall out of the world


Changed files in this update

