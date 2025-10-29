 Skip to content
Major 29 October 2025 Build 20583435 Edited 29 October 2025 – 02:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.1.10-beta

This game update is packed with improvements and new content!

MAP UPDATES

Every map in the game has been updated — some just with fresh visual upgrades, and others with significant layout redesigns to improve gameplay flow and combat balance.

IMPROVED LAYOUTS FOR BETTER ENGAGEMENTS

Several maps have been adjusted to reduce long, open sightlines that previously encouraged sniper dominance. The new layouts promote more tactical movement, closer combat opportunities, and better cover flow while still keeping long-range play viable.

FIRING RANGE

You can now instantly test and fine-tune your loadouts in the Firing Range!

NEW EQUIPMENT

Deployable Cover is now available for the Support class!

NEW SOLDIER ITEMS

A new Hoodie uniform plus 3 new callsigns!

NEW WEAPON & ATTACHMENT SKINS

  • New G3SG1 skins

  • New ACR 6.8 skins

  • New AK-47 skins

  • New AS VAL skins

  • New M4A1 skins

  • New SCAR-12 skins

  • New UMP-45 skins

  • New MAC-10 skins

  • New USP .45 skins

  • 1 new Aimpoint skin

  • 1 new Sniper Scope skin

These new skins are automatically included in the Skin Bundles:

GAME SERVERS

Deadswitch Combat has partnered with Imperium Hosting, a veteran-owned & operated hosting company, offering new Dedicated Servers!

Host a Dedicated Server

Check out the official announcement for more info:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/3408170/announcements/detail/529861365954776454?snr=2___

NEW SERVER PROPERTIES

  • Added adjustable pingTimeout

  • Added adjustable pingInterval

  • Added adjustable maxVoteChoices

OTHER NOTES

  • Stay tuned for a special Halloween event this week! ːsteamhappyː

  • Added hip-fire inaccuracy when not aiming

  • Increased M60E4 damage and recoil

  • Slightly reduced WA2000 damage and fire rate

  • Slightly increased character sprint speed

  • Reduced mobility for AX-50 and GM6 Lynx

  • Added new Camera Speed While Aiming setting

  • Added ability to assign Middle Mouse + Mouse Wheel to controls

  • Added new Battlezone server locations

  • Added new filters for Quick Join

  • Friends connected to servers are now shown in the Server Browser

  • New sandbag and door styles

  • Performance and memory usage optimizations

  • Other minor bug fixes and UI updates

Changed files in this update

