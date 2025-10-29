v0.1.10-beta
This game update is packed with improvements and new content!
MAP UPDATES
Every map in the game has been updated — some just with fresh visual upgrades, and others with significant layout redesigns to improve gameplay flow and combat balance.
IMPROVED LAYOUTS FOR BETTER ENGAGEMENTS
Several maps have been adjusted to reduce long, open sightlines that previously encouraged sniper dominance. The new layouts promote more tactical movement, closer combat opportunities, and better cover flow while still keeping long-range play viable.
FIRING RANGE
You can now instantly test and fine-tune your loadouts in the Firing Range!
NEW EQUIPMENT
Deployable Cover is now available for the Support class!
NEW SOLDIER ITEMS
A new Hoodie uniform plus 3 new callsigns!
NEW WEAPON & ATTACHMENT SKINS
New G3SG1 skins
New ACR 6.8 skins
New AK-47 skins
New AS VAL skins
New M4A1 skins
New SCAR-12 skins
New UMP-45 skins
New MAC-10 skins
New USP .45 skins
1 new Aimpoint skin
1 new Sniper Scope skin
These new skins are automatically included in the Skin Bundles:
GAME SERVERS
Deadswitch Combat has partnered with Imperium Hosting, a veteran-owned & operated hosting company, offering new Dedicated Servers!
Check out the official announcement for more info:
NEW SERVER PROPERTIES
Added adjustable pingTimeout
Added adjustable pingInterval
Added adjustable maxVoteChoices
OTHER NOTES
Stay tuned for a special Halloween event this week! ːsteamhappyː
Added hip-fire inaccuracy when not aiming
Increased M60E4 damage and recoil
Slightly reduced WA2000 damage and fire rate
Slightly increased character sprint speed
Reduced mobility for AX-50 and GM6 Lynx
Added new Camera Speed While Aiming setting
Added ability to assign Middle Mouse + Mouse Wheel to controls
Added new Battlezone server locations
Added new filters for Quick Join
Friends connected to servers are now shown in the Server Browser
New sandbag and door styles
Performance and memory usage optimizations
Other minor bug fixes and UI updates
Changed files in this update