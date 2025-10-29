v0.1.10-beta

This game update is packed with improvements and new content!

MAP UPDATES

Every map in the game has been updated — some just with fresh visual upgrades, and others with significant layout redesigns to improve gameplay flow and combat balance.

IMPROVED LAYOUTS FOR BETTER ENGAGEMENTS

Several maps have been adjusted to reduce long, open sightlines that previously encouraged sniper dominance. The new layouts promote more tactical movement, closer combat opportunities, and better cover flow while still keeping long-range play viable.

FIRING RANGE

You can now instantly test and fine-tune your loadouts in the Firing Range!

NEW EQUIPMENT

Deployable Cover is now available for the Support class!

NEW SOLDIER ITEMS

A new Hoodie uniform plus 3 new callsigns!

NEW WEAPON & ATTACHMENT SKINS

New G3SG1 skins

New ACR 6.8 skins

New AK-47 skins

New AS VAL skins

New M4A1 skins

New SCAR-12 skins

New UMP-45 skins

New MAC-10 skins

New USP .45 skins

1 new Aimpoint skin

1 new Sniper Scope skin

These new skins are automatically included in the Skin Bundles:

GAME SERVERS

Deadswitch Combat has partnered with Imperium Hosting, a veteran-owned & operated hosting company, offering new Dedicated Servers!

Host a Dedicated Server

Check out the official announcement for more info:

NEW SERVER PROPERTIES

Added adjustable pingTimeout

Added adjustable pingInterval

Added adjustable maxVoteChoices

OTHER NOTES