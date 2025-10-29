 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20583287 Edited 29 October 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game switched to a peer-to-peer networking model. Before this change, matches were hosted on US servers and ping kinda sucked outside the US.

We went from WebSockets to WebRTC: the room creator hosts and everyone else connects directly to them. This benefits all players: you'll get smoother games with players near you.

And yeah, since I'm not paying for servers anymore, MouseWars will stay free forever :D

The only disadvantage is that room discovery is no longer available, so you have to share a link or room code with your friends, but I believe we can use our Discord for matchmaking.

Have fun! 🐭🔫

