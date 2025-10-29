v2.82.0 Release Notes

New Feature: HUD Status Alerts now display to show counters for important events such as tiles left for Nemesis to reach you, number of weather events remaining, and the wave/round count for Horde Survival and Sandpit arena. Players can click on the Nemesis icon to trigger an immediate battle with the Nemesis at their current location. Players can click on the weather icon to view a description of the event and information about hostile weather.

New Feature: Player's now gain score, par bonus and earn XP for playing Survival Mode.

QoL: Improved the "Player Disconnected" experience in multiplayer by having the prompt now display in line with the scrim (instead of with a scrim on top of everything) so that players can still use the chat button and interact with other elements on the screen while waiting for player to reconnect. Additionally, created an animation so that if the player disconnects during an AI turn, the disconnected prompt does not surface until after the view catches up and shows that player's turn as started.

QoL: Improved prompts by preventing interaction with prompt via esc/confirm actions when the prompt is not on screen (such as when it's waiting for a game response and player is browsing their deck).

QoL: Improved how XP bonuses are displayed. Previously, it would show the percentage based on the rounded XP integer value. For example, if a player had a 1.05 multiplier on 10 XP, they receive +1 XP (rounded up) which is actually 10% bonus. The XP awarded is still rounded up, but now for clarity the XP bonus shown is +5%. This is to help players understand how all of their combined XP bonuses are working together.

Fixed bug where the Heatwave hostile weather event was missing the "Continue" option on the Polish translation. (Thanks Ivellios)

Fixed bug where several cards in the Polish translation were showing "{PODTYP}" instead of the description of the card's subtype. (Thanks Ivellios)

Fixed bug where several of the prompt choices for the Polish translation were still using English text. (Thanks Ivellios)

Fixed bug where Herald of Hope triggered ability to summon angels even if there is no summoner on the board.

Balance: Herald of Hope will now summon angels on any closest space if there is not enough open surrounding spaces available.

Fixed bug where Death of a Salesman encounter could be swapped with a lesser minion encounter but did not initiate the battle for those minions when exploring the area.

Fixed bug where retreating from ambush was no longer resetting the ambush back to the dice roll state.

Fixed bug where player could click a few tiles into a locked boss room causing the path finder to find a path into the room going around to the opposite side of the map and through locked boss doors. (Thanks forgetsalvation)

Fixed bug where orcs carrying spears in certain encounters could have their spears removed like player equipment. (Thanks sanasarus)

Fixed bug where some cards were missing their name in the Italian translations. (Thanks Bobby)

Fixed bug where missing closing brace } in several of the Polish translations resulted in dynamic values not being populated in the text. (Thanks Ivellios)

Fixed bug where Reiga's Bonfire Elixir was removing equipped items from heroes after being consumed. (Thanks Kazbad)

Fixed bug where Sigil of the Prophet could be unequipped and re-equipped during battle to overcome it's one-use-per battle limit. (Thanks Provocation)

Fixed bug where player stats (such as the number of Downfalls) could become negative by replaying the enemy turn or final victory move. (Thanks Guest_276890)

Fixed bug where, after battle ended, the replay button could get trapped under the prompt scrim. Now, players should be able to replay the ending of the battle.

Fixed bug where, after using the "Reset Progress" button in the Account menu and exiting back to the title screen, the player is trapped behind a Summoner XP screen for a summoner that is now locked without any ability to continue. (Thanks Void)

Fixed bug where end turn button state was showing "Skip" instead of "Wait" during AI turns in cooperative multiplayer battles.

Fixed bug where the replay button was enabled during multiplayer games, potentially resulting in desyncs and locked turn timers.

Fixed bug where the end turn button might start with the incorrect state (ex: End Turn instead of Wait/Skip)

Fixed bug where XP bonus was rounding incorrectly for combined multipliers (such as XP variance for playing on harder difficulty combined with Master of Many) due to the rounding occurring for each multiplier instead of once for the total multiplier.



I'm still working on the next major update (Descent 20, Leaderboard Overhaul, More Player-Requested QoL) but decided to take some advice from our community and hold off on the release until I've had adequate time to test all the new features. In the meantime, I'm pleased to release a few more changes (including a couple new features) in advance that you can explore below: