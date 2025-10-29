 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20583039 Edited 29 October 2025 – 02:06:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Adventurers,

We've improved the Martial Art Island experience and resolved several issues to ensure your path to becoming a martial arts legend runs smoothly.

  1. Optimized Martial Art Island dungeon so that the patron will always appear on the 1st floor when not yet affiliated with a sect

  2. Optimized Martial Art Island dungeon by adding batch-use functionality for certain items

  3. Fixed an issue in Martial Art Island dungeon where using Ancestor of Blood Gumball to convert enemies with Blood Embrace during the Martial Arts Competition could cause the game to crash

  4. Fixed an issue in Martial Art Island dungeon where players could obtain reagent recipe for locked mini-challenges

  5. Fixed an issue in Martial Art Island dungeon where using Nüwa Gumball's [Mending the Sky] ability might not fully reset slates

  6. Fixed an issue where using Space Wizard Gumball with perfect kill auto-pickup enabled, then picking up a Dragon Ball to trigger Divine Dragon's wish and simultaneously casting [Space Door] before the perfect kill text disappeared, could cause the game to crash

  7. Fixed an issue where encountering a power outage during gameplay would prevent players from entering the game after recovery

Join our Discord community to share your strategies and connect with fellow martial artists!

Safe adventures,

Lesley and the Gumballs team

