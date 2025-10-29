Dear Adventurers,

We've improved the Martial Art Island experience and resolved several issues to ensure your path to becoming a martial arts legend runs smoothly.

Optimized Martial Art Island dungeon so that the patron will always appear on the 1st floor when not yet affiliated with a sect

Optimized Martial Art Island dungeon by adding batch-use functionality for certain items

Fixed an issue in Martial Art Island dungeon where using Ancestor of Blood Gumball to convert enemies with Blood Embrace during the Martial Arts Competition could cause the game to crash

Fixed an issue in Martial Art Island dungeon where players could obtain reagent recipe for locked mini-challenges

Fixed an issue in Martial Art Island dungeon where using Nüwa Gumball's [Mending the Sky] ability might not fully reset slates

Fixed an issue where using Space Wizard Gumball with perfect kill auto-pickup enabled, then picking up a Dragon Ball to trigger Divine Dragon's wish and simultaneously casting [Space Door] before the perfect kill text disappeared, could cause the game to crash