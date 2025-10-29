We've been hard at work polishing Bikini Heaven! Version 1.2.1 > 1.3.12 brings significant audio improvements, better accessibility, UI refinements, and the groundwork for multi-language support. Here's what's new:





Audio & Music:

8 New Background Tracks: Fresh music to keep your puzzle sessions feeling vibrant and engaging.

Audio Bus Routing Fixed: Resolved issues with audio bus assignments that were causing audio oddities throughout the interface and gameplay.

Toggle Mutes Working: Fixed audio toggle functionality so you can properly control mutes across different audio channels.





Accessibility & Settings:

Colorblind Mode Added: New accessibility option to ensure all players can enjoy comfortably, regardless of color vision.

Resolution Scaling Fixed: Corrected resolution scaling issues that were causing display problems on various screen sizes.

Settings UI Improved: Added clearer Video and Audio section labels, making it easier to navigate your preferences.

Settings Persistence: Fixed game options so your settings now properly save and persist between sessions.





User Interface & Experience:

Level Select Redesigned: Removed unnecessary header clutter and refactored the entire level select menu for improved stability and responsiveness.

Level Select Crashes Fixed: Resolved crashes that occurred when selecting certain levels.

Gallery Redesigned: Increased gallery display to 5 columns, making better use of screen space for browsing your puzzles and Corrected thumbnail rendering.

Puzzle Selection Responsive: Improved responsiveness when selecting puzzles on the menu.





Removed:

Legacy export configurations that were no longer needed.

Old game options toggle bugs causing persistence issues.

Unnecessary UI headers cluttering the level select menu.





Backend & Polish:

Extensive code cleanup and refactoring for better maintainability.

File organization improvements to support future features.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements throughout the game.





Thank you for your continued support! We're committed to delivering a polished, accessible, and enjoyable puzzle experience. If you encounter any issues, please don't hesitate to reach out via our Discord community!





Happy Puzzling!

- Boden & The Lost Rabbit Digital Team