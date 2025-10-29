 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20582872 Edited 29 October 2025 – 02:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've been hard at work polishing Bikini Heaven! Version 1.2.1 > 1.3.12 brings significant audio improvements, better accessibility, UI refinements, and the groundwork for multi-language support. Here's what's new:


Audio & Music:

  • 8 New Background Tracks: Fresh music to keep your puzzle sessions feeling vibrant and engaging.

  • Audio Bus Routing Fixed: Resolved issues with audio bus assignments that were causing audio oddities throughout the interface and gameplay.

  • Toggle Mutes Working: Fixed audio toggle functionality so you can properly control mutes across different audio channels.


Accessibility & Settings:

  • Colorblind Mode Added: New accessibility option to ensure all players can enjoy comfortably, regardless of color vision.

  • Resolution Scaling Fixed: Corrected resolution scaling issues that were causing display problems on various screen sizes.

  • Settings UI Improved: Added clearer Video and Audio section labels, making it easier to navigate your preferences.

  • Settings Persistence: Fixed game options so your settings now properly save and persist between sessions.


User Interface & Experience:

  • Level Select Redesigned: Removed unnecessary header clutter and refactored the entire level select menu for improved stability and responsiveness.

  • Level Select Crashes Fixed: Resolved crashes that occurred when selecting certain levels.

  • Gallery Redesigned: Increased gallery display to 5 columns, making better use of screen space for browsing your puzzles and Corrected thumbnail rendering.

  • Puzzle Selection Responsive: Improved responsiveness when selecting puzzles on the menu.


Removed:

  • Legacy export configurations that were no longer needed.

  • Old game options toggle bugs causing persistence issues.

  • Unnecessary UI headers cluttering the level select menu.


Backend & Polish:

  • Extensive code cleanup and refactoring for better maintainability.

  • File organization improvements to support future features.

  • Various bug fixes and stability improvements throughout the game.


Thank you for your continued support! We're committed to delivering a polished, accessible, and enjoyable puzzle experience. If you encounter any issues, please don't hesitate to reach out via our Discord community!


Happy Puzzling!

- Boden & The Lost Rabbit Digital Team

