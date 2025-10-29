It's been a couple of weeks since the launch, and after the general fixes of the first week, the first planned update is here. With this update we aim to lay the groundwork for future updates and game modes.-The range of the rifle, mini gattling gun, and mini cannon laser have been adjusted, increasing their range by 13%.-The rifle can quickly switch between ammo types while firing. (It's no longer necessary to stow the rifle to change ammo types and fire.)-Added new icon when the player runs out of ammo.-Moving combat drones now stop and attack enemies in their path.-Combat drones that don't have a barricade to retreat to will now fight to the bitter end, holding their ground against enemies.-The drones' general sensor has been adjusted to prevent them from leaving the power grid and stopping working.-Changes have been made to the tutorial to make it easier to understand the initial level.-The action menu now closes automatically if not used after 10 seconds.-An additional visual indicator has been integrated to indicate whether or not the repair parts are connected to the electrical network.-Experimental support for 21:9 ultrawide displays was added-Experimental support for 3 new languages ​​was added, German, Polish and Russian.-More elements were changed to support PS controllers.-In the player death menu, if you have beaten the first level you can now access the hub map from there.-Fixed a save bug in level 2 that could prevent the storm from working in very specific situations.-A rebalance of music and various sounds was performed at different levels.-Adjusted some chest and item collisions to prevent issues such as cores falling out of reach. (This particular fix doesn't work with older saves.)-Fixed some scrap pieces that were out of reach of the player-Fixed level 1 and 2 bug where some elevators could initially work without powerSeveral visual details have been added, such as:-New wiring terminations on all levels.-New color changes for drones that are disconnected from the power grid (they are no longer confused with green cores).-New color details for grenades (depending on the type of ammunition used).First of all, if you want to suggest changes or improvements, you can join our Discord community; your opinions are important to us.Secondly, we'd like to add a new game mode. A semi-procedural, endless mode where you can play freely. This will take some time, but it's our next goal.