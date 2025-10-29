Hello everyone!

While seeing more of you play our game, we have noticed one two small issues with the ray cast of our game going through walls, and a few misplaced audio sources. We have since fixed them!

Raycasting issues

Resolved an issue that allows the player to trigger certain audio through walls.

Audio Misplacement

Fixed the player calling the guard corpse the "missing girl" Thank you to NerdialCookie for finding this bug! (stupid Eli)

Thank you all so much for your feedback and support! We want to make sure this game is at its best possible state for everyone to enjoy. Keep providing feedback if you find anything wacky, and we'll get it fixed up!

Until next time everyone! Keep the chatter going