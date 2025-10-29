Discord Quiz Event NoticeHello Survivors,
To celebrate the Skill Perk Renewal, we’re excited to announce the Discord Quiz Event starting from October 29!
Event PeriodOctober 29th ~ November 4th
How to ParticipateJoin the official Discord server: https://discord.gg/fy3uffRaWN
Take part in the daily quiz posted in the #quiz-event channel every morning
🎁 RewardsDaily Rewards
10 winners will be randomly selected from the correct answers each day and receive 3 Event Decoders.
Top Scorers:
🥇 1st Place – 10 Transcendence Decoders
🥈 2nd Place – 5 Transcendence Decoders
🥉 3rd Place – 3 Transcendence Decoders
Additional NotesThe draw will only include users who have played at least one round of Zombie Hero Mode during the event period.
The more sessions you play, the higher your chance of being selected!
Changed files in this update