 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20582678 Edited 29 October 2025 – 02:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Discord Quiz Event Notice

Hello Survivors,
To celebrate the Skill Perk Renewal, we’re excited to announce the Discord Quiz Event starting from October 29!

Event Period

October 29th ~ November 4th

How to Participate

Join the official Discord server: https://discord.gg/fy3uffRaWN
Take part in the daily quiz posted in the #quiz-event channel every morning

🎁 Rewards

Daily Rewards
10 winners will be randomly selected from the correct answers each day and receive 3 Event Decoders.
Top Scorers:
🥇 1st Place – 10 Transcendence Decoders
🥈 2nd Place – 5 Transcendence Decoders
🥉 3rd Place – 3 Transcendence Decoders

Additional Notes

The draw will only include users who have played at least one round of Zombie Hero Mode during the event period.

The more sessions you play, the higher your chance of being selected!

Changed files in this update

Counter Strike Nexon: Zombies Content Depot 273111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link