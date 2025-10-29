All Hallows’ Eve is drawing near, and we’ve run into (you’ve run into) more trouble. Remember Timmy? Yeah — that little rascal who steals candy and dances like nobody’s watching. Well, he’s been kidnapped! A ghostly faction has captured him and sealed him inside an ancient artifact — the “Cage of Judgment.” Friends, we have to set him free!

Unlocking the “Cage of Judgment” won’t be easy — brute force definitely won’t work.

Timmy is trapped in the Hill Oak Cemetery.

But the path to him is blocked not only by the Cage — first, you’ll have to make your way into the cemetery itself. You’ll need to beat one of the ghosts’ records in Ghost Chaser.

Solve riddles, uncover hidden clues, and prove your skills as an exorcist to reach the little one and set him free.

— Eddie, do you remember that alley where we first encountered that incredibly powerful entity?

— Of course. I almost died back then… It was right after our first successful exorcism. I still remember how it twisted that poor guy like a matchstick…

It’s hard to say for sure now whether the first portal opened at that very spot, but the intersection of 59th and Park Avenue was undoubtedly one of the first places where those twisted creatures were seen — and where many lives were lost...

A few changes

The distance to the visual simplification of the tool has been adjusted.

Fixed a bug where an invisible object could appear in hallways and doorways.

Fixed a bug where the scaling algorithm could be enabled even if it was turned off in the settings.

"Viy" now activates the level 3 unique ability with a single clue, even if it is not a "laser projection"

Reduced the selection area for stamps in the 'Spray Can' interface to prevent potential misselection of the wrong stamp.

Added the ability to open the Steam profile from the 'Esc' menu.

Fixed a bug where the UV flashlight did not reveal fingerprints on other players when shone on them.