29 October 2025 Build 20582467 Edited 29 October 2025 – 13:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We discovered a critical memory issue within the breadboard system which is why some of you were reporting it as feeling slow. This patch fixes the problem. Please note the other work on breadboard I've mentioned previously and some of you on the discord have seen me working on is not this update, its now entering a test phase.

I've had some reports following the security fix that people have lost access to their FTD profile. This is caused by antivirus it seems, you need to add exceptions to your AV.

Thanks and happy building!

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit From The Depths Windows Depot 268651
macOS From The Depths Mac Depot 268652
Windows 64-bit From The Depths Windows 64 Depot 268654
Linux From The Depths Linux 64 Depot 268655
