We discovered a critical memory issue within the breadboard system which is why some of you were reporting it as feeling slow. This patch fixes the problem. Please note the other work on breadboard I've mentioned previously and some of you on the discord have seen me working on is not this update, its now entering a test phase.



I've had some reports following the security fix that people have lost access to their FTD profile. This is caused by antivirus it seems, you need to add exceptions to your AV.

Thanks and happy building!