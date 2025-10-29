Changes:
- Replaced Police Station with a new one.
- Animatronics are now allowed to Text Chat with Survivors.
- Fixed a Bug Related to the Items, they didn't show the Green outline anymore.
- Fixed a Bug with the Leaderboard that the Profile pictures were massive.
- Some Performance Improvements.
Extendend Police Station Map | Patch 0.8.7
Changes:
