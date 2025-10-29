 Skip to content
Major 29 October 2025 Build 20582435 Edited 29 October 2025 – 19:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

- Replaced Police Station with a new one.
- Animatronics are now allowed to Text Chat with Survivors.
- Fixed a Bug Related to the Items, they didn't show the Green outline anymore.
- Fixed a Bug with the Leaderboard that the Profile pictures were massive.
- Some Performance Improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows Хранилище CASE 2: Animatronics Survival Depot 722961
