29 October 2025 Build 20582195 Edited 29 October 2025 – 00:19:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • made blackube easier....

  • the level results shouldn't break anymore!!!

  • bunga's mischievous quest has an air gap at that One Part.

  • achievement work.

  • you can change difficulty too now man.

  • lots of other things i cant name righta bout now.

Changed files in this update

