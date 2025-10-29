Graphics
- adjusted hover car trail
- chromatic Abberation while boosting
- extended Laser trails
- replaced lighting setting with "high graphics".
- further reduced graphics when high graphics is disabled (less particles)
UI
- fixed start button not working to pass attract screen
- fixed attract screen getting stuck sometimes
- reduced attract screen framerate to prevent stuttering
- fixed dropdown not scrolling with controllers
Gameplay
- fixed level w1-1 not being unlockable...
- added ramps and rain to w2-2
Misc
- remade main menu scene with latest art changes
- reduced overall filesize
