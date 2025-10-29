 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20582140
Update notes via Steam Community
v0.2.3

Graphics

  • adjusted hover car trail
  • chromatic Abberation while boosting
  • extended Laser trails
  • replaced lighting setting with "high graphics".
  • further reduced graphics when high graphics is disabled (less particles)


UI

  • fixed start button not working to pass attract screen
  • fixed attract screen getting stuck sometimes
  • reduced attract screen framerate to prevent stuttering
  • fixed dropdown not scrolling with controllers


Gameplay

  • fixed level w1-1 not being unlockable...
  • added ramps and rain to w2-2


Misc

  • remade main menu scene with latest art changes
  • reduced overall filesize


