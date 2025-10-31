Platypus Adventures 1.37
Minor update focused on fixes
Fixes
Fixed a soft lock in the rapids
Fixed an issue where a prompt would appear to pickup the underwater rock while it was on the land
Fixed an issue where a glitch would occur while jumping off the moving ship going to Blackrock Island
Fixed an issue where the fireplace after defeating snake wouldn't burn Platy if stepping into the flames
Fixed a boundary issue during the Sea Eagle boss fight
Fixed a minor character continuity issue in the Desert
A special thanks to the Platypus Adventures discord server for continuing to play and share the game, and for helping me to identify issues 🙏
Thanks for reading!
- David
