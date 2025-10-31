 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20582061 Edited 31 October 2025 – 23:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Platypus Adventures 1.37

Minor update focused on fixes

Fixes

  • Fixed a soft lock in the rapids

  • Fixed an issue where a prompt would appear to pickup the underwater rock while it was on the land

  • Fixed an issue where a glitch would occur while jumping off the moving ship going to Blackrock Island

  • Fixed an issue where the fireplace after defeating snake wouldn't burn Platy if stepping into the flames

  • Fixed a boundary issue during the Sea Eagle boss fight

  • Fixed a minor character continuity issue in the Desert


A special thanks to the Platypus Adventures discord server for continuing to play and share the game, and for helping me to identify issues 🙏

Thanks for reading!

- David

Changed files in this update

