28 October 2025 Build 20582001 Edited 29 October 2025 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Finally got tutorial 2 redone! Also fixed a volume slider control issue users were having, as well as some overall rebalancing.

  • Pipes and Roads now give x2 resource gain instead of x1.5, and combining them together gives a x4 instead of a x3.

  • Fixed an issue with loading saves, resulting in progress seemingly being lost between sessions. (It wasn't, your progress is still there! It was just not loading the data correctly).

  • Got mac up to date with windows build.

  • Fixed more typos and minor graphical bugs.

  • Completely redid tutorial 2!

My goal is for an update every week, even if it's just minor bug fixes/updates!

Feedback, bug reports are all welcome. Please feel free to start a discussion and I'll come around to it.

Cheers!

