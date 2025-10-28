Finally got tutorial 2 redone! Also fixed a volume slider control issue users were having, as well as some overall rebalancing.

Pipes and Roads now give x2 resource gain instead of x1.5, and combining them together gives a x4 instead of a x3.

Fixed an issue with loading saves, resulting in progress seemingly being lost between sessions. (It wasn't, your progress is still there! It was just not loading the data correctly).

Got mac up to date with windows build.

Fixed more typos and minor graphical bugs.

Completely redid tutorial 2!

My goal is for an update every week, even if it's just minor bug fixes/updates!

Feedback, bug reports are all welcome. Please feel free to start a discussion and I'll come around to it.

Cheers!