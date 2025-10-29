- Add loot system: commanding officer will keep picked up weapons and shields
- Add more dialog options when interacting with other faction leaders
- Add squire dialog after battle if lord: do you want to recover original equipment
- Add small public order bonus to faction leader present in settlement
- Add control icons for tactical map and artillery fire to battle UI
- Add more officer report dialogs during campaign (Eg when running low on silver)
- Add relationship modifier UI popup
- Add logic that makes units with ceremonial banners draw secondary if attacked
- Prevent resources from going negative, except silver
- Make helmets fly off if any damage removes the head from unit
- Increase formation rally distance
- Executing lords lowers relation with other faction (militia officers are expendable)
- Fix reinforcements interface elements showing in campaign with large armies mode enabled
- Fix jousting AI tracing
- Fix invalid weapon data stuck in custom unit
- Fix unit count getting clipped to 5 after battle if large armies mode is enabled
- Fix player death scene mossy stone
- Fix player win scene
- Fix potential crash related to non-affiliated lords
- Fix lords not losing loyalty when stationed with peasant land owner
- Fix siege battles charging player double for siege engines in some cases
- Fix faction unit preview for custom units
Voor de Kroon Update - October 29th 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
