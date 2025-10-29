 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20582000
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
  • Add loot system: commanding officer will keep picked up weapons and shields
  • Add more dialog options when interacting with other faction leaders
  • Add squire dialog after battle if lord: do you want to recover original equipment
  • Add small public order bonus to faction leader present in settlement
  • Add control icons for tactical map and artillery fire to battle UI
  • Add more officer report dialogs during campaign (Eg when running low on silver)
  • Add relationship modifier UI popup
  • Add logic that makes units with ceremonial banners draw secondary if attacked
  • Prevent resources from going negative, except silver
  • Make helmets fly off if any damage removes the head from unit
  • Increase formation rally distance
  • Executing lords lowers relation with other faction (militia officers are expendable)
  • Fix reinforcements interface elements showing in campaign with large armies mode enabled
  • Fix jousting AI tracing
  • Fix invalid weapon data stuck in custom unit
  • Fix unit count getting clipped to 5 after battle if large armies mode is enabled
  • Fix player death scene mossy stone
  • Fix player win scene
  • Fix potential crash related to non-affiliated lords
  • Fix lords not losing loyalty when stationed with peasant land owner
  • Fix siege battles charging player double for siege engines in some cases
  • Fix faction unit preview for custom units

