Friendaphants! The Basement is now unlocked as a FREE update for all players! Explore the riches of the seedy bottom floor with three new games:

Treadmillasaurus Rex - How many calories can you burn running on a treadmill with a dinosaur on a treadmill whose survival is at the mercy of a game show spinning wheel of chance

LOOT the Game - We gave the elephant a gun (or a wand or a sword) and told the little one to destroy a train. Diablovania meets train heist!

Elephant Rave 2 - Extra dangerous rave lasers and life lessons to be learned

Each new game has new core memories to flood your baby elephant brain with wisdom and hope.

Version 1.22 Release Notes

Basement floor added, accessible by taking elevator down from starting floor

Treadmillasaurus Rex game, with three in-game memories added. Accessible from the Basement. Optimization for framerate and full-screen.

LOOT The Game game, with three in-game memories added. Accessible from the Basement. Optimization for framerate and full-screen. Title screen changed for Elephant Collection.

Elephant Rave 2 game, with three in-game memories added. Accessible from the Basement. YOLO mode slightly modified for Elephant Collection.

M******* ****, accessible from B******* *****. I*-**** modifications for size and memory leaks due to t**********. Minor content changed for Elephant Collection.

9 public Steam achievements added

3 hidden achievements added



Please let us know what you think, as always if there’s bugs or others issues let us know!

And while we got you here, did you know Wonderful Elephant is also working on Good Things Vol 1? It’s 15+ brand new games coming soon to Steam, check it out!