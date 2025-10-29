Fixed sprite display errors in the Gallery and cutscenes



Fixed the Gallery not unlocking after obtaining certain Endings



Since the save system has been updated to support future content, if you have the game installed on more than one device, please launch it on the device you most recently played after updating. This will ensure your Gallery progress is correctly synced with Steam Cloud.



We sincerely apologize for the issues in the previous patch. We have identified and fixed the following problems:We will continue to monitor for any other potential issues. Thank you for your continued support.