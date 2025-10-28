 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20581924 Edited 29 October 2025 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

  • Save system has been reworked.

  • Player movement speed increased in Level 3.

  • Added several new sound effects.

  • Fixed issues with the death sequence.

  • Corrected Korean and Japanese text errors.

