Our new event series continues: Hero of the Week! In this series we’ll shine the spotlight on a randomly selected hero through a mix of in-game and out of game community events. During CM Milo’s Twitch stream, we had quite the intense random Hero selection and the next Hero of the Week is…Yunwa!

Yunwa, the famous face of the Blade & Soul Heroes app icon, springs onto the scene! She may look cute and playful jumping around on her pogo-stick but beware, she will spread her deadly poison to any foe that challenges her! Join us as we celebrate Yunwa, explore her lore, and see just how many of her we can have running around the game this week!

Check out the list of events and rewards below, and choose which ones you’d like to join in on — both in-game and out of game. Let’s give our Hero of the Week the celebration she deserves!

Who is Yunwa?

Poison | Attacker | Ranged

The “Turbulent Tomboy” and the Poster Girl for our App Icon!

Known as an underboss among the Lumang Syndicate, Yunwa is the daughter of Yunsang, the organization’s leader. Although she is clumsy and a bit of a tomboy, her resourcefulness and inventive martial arts skills have earned the respect of the Lumang Syndicate.

In-game Yunwa Events

Duration: October 28 - November 4 at 3PM PT

Reward Distribution: November 5

Limits: 1 Per Account

How to Participate

Complete 3 out of the 4 missions below during the event duration. The Heroes team will then check the internal game list of which players completed the events. Only Heroes Team staff can see this. If you completed 3 out of the 4 missions, rewards will be delivered on November 5 via mail!

Missions

Complete 3 out of the 4 missions below.

Exploration Task Complete one Exploration Task with Yunwa in your team composition.

Field Boss Use Yunwa as your Leader and defeat any field boss.

Requests Complete 5 requests using Yunwa as your leader.

Underground Dungeon Complete Underground Dungeon at least once with Yunwa as your Leader.



Rewards

[Choice] Entry Ticket Supply Chest I x5

Common Guardian Chest x5

Hero Recruit Plaque x3

Community Yunwa Events

Duration: October 28 - November 4

Limits: 1 Per Account

How To Participate

Join our Discord here: Blade & Soul Heroes Official Discord Server Navigate to the CREATIVE category Search for #yunwa channels related to each contest Follow the rules for each contest below

Screenshot Contest

Take a creative screenshot of Yunwa that will rival even her app icon! Try to make the composition interesting by incorporating a unique location, poses or skill use in your image. Bonus points if you get several Yunwas together in one photo!

The top three screenshots will be chosen by NCA staff as the winners.

How to Take Photos in Blade & Soul Heroes

Navigate to the 3-line menu in the top right corner. Select the camera icon at the bottom.

3. Use the various settings and effects to style your photo!

* Displaying clan name, logo, etc. can be toggled off and on in the settings.

Submission Guidelines

Screenshot must have Yunwa as the main focus.

Must submit your screenshot on Discord in the #yunwa-photo-contest screenshot channel

Label your photo with a fun title .

Include the following information about your character: Clan Name and Server.

Screenshot will be judged on composition, creativity, and background.

This is not a group photo contest. For this contest, please submit a photo submission only of yourself. However, natural combat or players in the background are accepted. Stay tuned for other group photo contests soon!

Manipulating the photo outside of the Blade & Soul Heroes game is not allowed. Please only use the tools found inside Heroes to take a photo. Manipulated photos using outside software will be disqualified.

Reward (Top 3)

[Choice] Entry Ticket Supply Chest I x5

30 Day Custom Discord Server Role: Fancy Photographer

Yunwa Meme Contest

All limits are removed in this fun meme contest! Let your comedic talent fly and use whatever meme tools you would like. The only limitation is to not post inappropriate content and to still abide by the rules of the Discord. Please use your best judgement when posting. Inappropriate content will be removed.

Submission Guidelines

Meme must be of Yunwa.

Photo and video memes accepted. (Must be a format compatible on Discord)

Must submit your artwork on Discord in the #yunwa-meme-contest and must include your Clan Name and Server.

AI generated submissions will not be accepted.

No inappropriate posts

All memes must still abide by the rules of the Discord server.

Reward (Top 3)