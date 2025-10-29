It's time!! I've been wanting to make a mini Halloween event for a small while now, but was focused on all the other game stuff. Plus I've been making some fun ideas for future updates too! Plus I was able to fix some graphical errors that I really should have found before EA release. Sorry about that.

Changelog

Changes

New Halloween Items! The main menu now features some Halloween stuff dotted about, also boxes will be set to Halloween themed items and will only be available between the 24th - 31st (I know I missed some days, but that's for next year). If you don't want these box skins to show, you can always use the modifiers to set it to something else. Halloween skins can be seen when using the random box skin selection.

The building grid has been made opaque and now includes a fancy black outline, now it should be more visible under bright lights.

The destruction marker has been given more pixels and has an outline too. It's also not a sprite anymore.

The Collection Cart now uses the Van wheels instead of the older wheel design.

Bugs