Money Gun?

Pew Pew take a twenty. Grab the Money - it shoots money

Bank of Swindon

Grab your money gun and unlock your new Golden Vehicle Unlocked ontop of your hideout. Gold Helicopter now available for a mere 1 MIllion Frog Pounds saved in the Bank Of Swindon

Did I mention the Money gun actually shoots your money, So maybe don't burn it.

Looks like they moved the date of the halloween shop to open on the 29th? (wait isnt that today)

Protester Frogs seems to be dressing differently They look quite strong when you get them all together.

Don't forget Blood world is now available in in Swindon and we've added some surprises.

POV : you play with Hal