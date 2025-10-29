Love is in the air… and so is a brand new Galaxy Pass!

This update brings a whirlwind of changes including dramatic new entries to the Captain roster, fresh features to explore, and a handful of card balance changes.

Let’s break some hearts and see if we can find true love in this patch.

Refer your Friends - Free 1000 Gems!!!

What’s a better way to play Galaxy than with your friends?

Share Galaxy with your friends by clicking this new button on your Home screen! For each friend referred, get 250 gems up to 1000 total!

New Captains

November is bringing 3 New Captains to the store! Let’s check them out!

Nathaniel Drake

Nathaniel swoops into the scene fresh off his most recent dungeon dive on some uncharted world. Complete quests and get powerful bonuses with this new adventurous Captain.

Treasures you discover from Quests give an additional +2/+2.

Captain

Old MacDonald

Old MacDonald had a farm and on this farm there was treasure. Lots and lots of valuable treasures. Help Old MacDonald assemble all his animals and receive major rewards!

Treasures you find from Animals are one rarity higher. Tey are two rarities higher if your board has five Animals.

Captain

Tajima, Patron of Sweets

Tajima descends from his celestial mantle to make sweet treats with his capybara friends. The more Animals you recruit, the sweeter the treats will be! (Note: No animals are harmed in the making of these Candy)

The first time that you recruit an Animal each turn,

Sweeten your Candy.

Captain

New Galaxy Pass

Premium Galaxy Pass

Level 1

Oh Romeo, Romeo, where art thou oh Romeo? Why, he is looking for love on our November Premium Galaxy Pass! Complete quests to help him find his true love.

The first quest of each rarity gives you a bonus True Love's Kiss.

Captain

Level 30

Her will has been denied for the last time, introducing the Queen Coupa Serena! Collect this mighty alternate art at level 30 of the November Premium Galaxy Pass!

Level 50

What’s a man looking for love supposed to do but get some glamour shots for his dating profile. Check out *Oh so Romeo *as he prepares to take center stage. Unlock by reaching Level 50 of the November Premium Galaxy Pass.

Free Galaxy Pass

Level 1

Hannibal is a man of the people… or is he an elephant of the people. Regardless, Hannibal is here to feel the candy crush beneath his feet on the Free Galaxy Pass.

After 7 of your Animals are KO'd give each of your slots +1/+1. Then improve this ability +1/+1.

Captain

Level 40

Charon’s reach does not just end at the river Styx. His boat travels far and wide collecting souls to take to the underworld. Unlock Charonin Samurai at level 40 of the free Galaxy Pass.

Card Changes

Candylar is out and it has been very sweet! There are a handful of cards and captains that haven’t quite hit the mark, so we are giving them a bump with this patch.

Cotton Candy Dandy

Cotton Candy Dandy is now sweetening your Candy with every spell you cast.

Licorice

We felt like Licorice needed a bit more crack on her whip to let her stand apart from other Candy payoffs. Her base stats got a slight bump and she now buffs all your characters, regardless if they are candy or not.

Maximus

Our favorite feline gladiator has been lagging slightly behind where we’d like him to be. We’ve lowered his KO requirement for his first bonus character down to 15 from 20.

Moppet

We have given Moppet a slight toughness boost to help her survive a little easier.

Plunder Penny

Plunder Penny has a lot of competition at the collectable common slot these days. We’ve decided to give her an extra attack to help her hunt a little more consistently.

Sorcerous Serena

We completely changed how Serena’s ability operates. We hope this change brings her closer to parity with our other Captains.

Snowball

Christmas is coming early for our favorite little Snow Ball with this healthy boost to its base stats.

Other Changes

Galactic Mega Mall now tracks shops when not on board (meaning if you take it with your 5th and final shop of a turn, it’ll immediately trigger and give +15/+15)

Gokatoo will now retrigger if you heal up past a full heart again. (i.e. if you heal to 2 hearts with Lich King’s Heart or golden Navii and then lose back down to 1 heart, Gokatoo will trigger again)

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Beanstalk was not consistently buffing when it should

Goldilocks was triggering Beanstalk buffs more than she should. How it should work now: Example: Beanstalk, Little Lance, Goldilocks Little Lance buffs all your slots -> triggers Beanstalk 1 time. Goldilocks sees all 4 other slots get buffed -> She buffs her slot 4 times -> triggers Beanstalk 4 times.

Goat T was breaking a heart when stealing Midas on turn 1. This has been fixed

Pretty Patissier now consistently turns treasures into Candy

Sweet Treasures were not being removed from the pool

You Meet in a Bakery now works properly when doubled

Constellation Prize now waits until shop to trigger and doesn’t trigger when you lose the game

Jack o Lantern was only buffing the first character, now buffs the all summoned characters as intended

Huntsman Axe no longer breaks with non-hunt units in the back row

Addressed issues that should help prevent “stuck in offline mode” behavior

Old pre-Scrubfowl nerf boards are now flushed from the pool

Card collection progress now shows on diamond framed captains if less than 100% complete

Updated Victory Art and positioning

New Support Button

A brand new “Support” button has been added in settings.

This button opens an external web form on our website that can help us support you better.

Leave a Review

Candylar’s launch has been a resounding success for Once Upon a Galaxy. If you haven’t left a review, it would really help us if you went to Steam or your mobile platform and left one.

Reviews help us be seen by more players and show them how much our game is loved.

Til next time

Come let us know what you think of the patch changes in the Discord, on Twitter, Bluesky, Reddit and Instagram.