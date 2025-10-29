Episodes 3 & 4 released!
Additional fixes to softlocks in Episode 1 Tutorial shift including tutorial screens preventing the player from progressing
Additional fixes to softlocks in the gameplay shift of Episode 2 during the Hero Upgrade tutorials
Fixed crash on quitting the game when not connected to the internet
Fix to Prism's 'Crime' in the Hero Database copying over to other hero profiles
Patch Notes Dispatch 1.0.15103- 10/29/2025
