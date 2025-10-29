 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20581782 Edited 29 October 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Episodes 3 & 4 released!

  • Additional fixes to softlocks in Episode 1 Tutorial shift including tutorial screens preventing the player from progressing

  • Additional fixes to softlocks in the gameplay shift of Episode 2 during the Hero Upgrade tutorials

  • Fixed crash on quitting the game when not connected to the internet

  • Fix to Prism's 'Crime' in the Hero Database copying over to other hero profiles

