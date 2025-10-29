Dear Magicians,

The Magicraft 1.2 Update featuring the free Dave the Diver crossover DLC is now live! 🎉

Head over to the store page to claim and install it:

A Diver arrives in the world of magic?! 🐟

Harpoons, sushi, and perilous underwater adventures—what kind of surprises await this time? ~

New Set & Relics

New Set: Dave — starts with the unique weapon TripleGun and comes equipped with the new spells Triple Projectile and Harpoon.

When using the Diver Dave set, you’ll always enter the crossover stage and encounter the underwater bosses. After clearing the crossover stage for the first time, there’s also a chance to meet them again while using other sets!

TripleGun: A specially designed underwater firearm that fires three evenly spread bullets with each shot.

Triple Projectile: Fires three evenly spread bullets. Hitting enemies 30 times will charge up one Fishing Harpoon.

Harpoon: Dave’s signature weapon. Tap Space to fire a single harpoon, or hold Space to charge up and unleash all stored harpoons at once for massive damage!

New Relic Series: Harpoon Tips

Enhanced Harpoon Tip: Harpoon damage +15%.

Poison Harpoon Tip: Hitting an enemy with a harpoon applies 2 stacks of Poison.

Lightning Harpoon Tip: When a harpoon hits an enemy, 40% of its damage is transmitted to enemies within a 5-meter radius, up to 3 times.

Ice Harpoon Tip: Hitting an enemy with a harpoon freezes the target for 2 seconds.

Flame Harpoon Tip: Harpoon damage +40%. Hitting an enemy with a harpoon causes them to take damage equal to 4% of their max HP per second for 2 seconds (0.4% for bosses).

Extended Harpoon Tip: Increases harpoon capacity by +2.

When using the DAVE THE DIVER Set, opening a chest grants 1 random enhanced Harpoon Tip. After upgrading, there’s also a chance to obtain an additional one — don’t miss any treasure chest on your journey!

New Boss Creature

New Chapter I Boss: Giant Squid

An abnormally large squid — soft-bodied but razor-toothed. It’s said to have a strong ammonium flavor and is completely inedible.

New Chapter IV Boss: Truck Hermit Crab

A gigantic hermit crab that dwells in the Blue Hole. It lives inside a scrapped truck thrown into the sea and only comes out at night.

New Chapter V Boss: John Watson

Said to be a former Navy SEAL, he now operates within the Blue Hole as the leader of the violent organization Sea Blue.

New Room Scenes

On your journey, you’ll encounter Dave’s old friend Bancho and discover powerful spells within the Sea People’s dwelling, uncovering the truth behind the adventure.

New Scene Added: Bancho Sushi Restaurant (Spring)

New Scene Added: Sea People’s Dwelling (Store & Reforge)

Halloween Costume

The warm glow of greenish candles replaces the campfire’s light — the world of Magicraft is about to welcome its most “bewitching” season!

The familiar home camp has taken on a whole new look: pumpkin lanterns and Halloween candies are scattered everywhere, eerie tree shadows entangle cobwebs, and all your NPC companions have eagerly changed into their festive costumes!

🏚️ Camp Theme Revamp – Halloween Magic Camp

🎃 Special Character Outfit – Pumpkinhead Magician

👻 NPC Surprise Costumes – Trickster Companions

Game Performance Optimization

Optimized the code structure, upgrading from MonoBehaviour to DOTS, resulting in improved baseline frame rates.

Enhanced visual effects for certain spells.

Improved collision handling for summoned entities.

Temporarily removed: Giant Troll, High-pressure Stream; will be reintroduced after optimization is complete.

For detailed information on the code refactor and potential impacts, please refer to:

Other Adjustments & Optimizations

Optimizations:

● Reduced performance cost of floating combat text and removed immunity text when instantly killing Bosses or elite monsters.

● Minor art adjustments to global lighting and the camp.

● Optimized NPC Bella’s outfit details.

● Added confirmation UI in the spell activation interface.

● Optimized scarecrow key interaction.

● Minor tweaks to certain monster behaviors.

● Minor UI adjustments.

● Minor level adjustments.

● Adjustments to some sound effects and music.

Adjustments:

● Removed potions: Pure Castor Oil, Illusion Potion.

● Removed curses: Misfortune, Doom.

● Fixed the issue where the achievement Superior Firepower Doctrine could be earned in the training room.

Spell/Item Balances:

● Arcane Barrier: Max Mana +200 → +400, Magic Block 15 → 30, Damage per point of mana 5 → 3.

● Magic Vine: Mana regen per segment 20/35/50% → 16/24/36%, Max Mana per segment 10/20/40% → 16/24/36%.

● Arcane Explosion: Damage 15/45/135 → 16/48/144.

● Ray of Disintegration: Damage 68/136/272 → 72/144/288.

● Adava Keravda: Upgrade requirement 120/240 → 100/200.

● Frost Crystal: Rarity changed from Rare → Common.

● Echo: Rarity changed from Rare → Common.