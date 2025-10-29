Greetings, Sisters! ːBwinkː

We’re thrilled to bring you some exciting news straight from the Subterranean frontlines!

Banzai Escape 2: Subterranean has just received a major new update, and it’s one you won’t want to miss.

Embark on the Final Chapter: Operation Home Brain -Sweep-

This marks of our final journey, returning to the long-abandoned underground labs that were once our home. A failed experiment turned this place into a nightmare of chaos and mutation. Now, it’s time to reclaim what was lost and cleanse the infestation.

Your Mission:

Take Back the Base and Eliminate the Mutant Threat

New operations comes with New Features in Operation Home Brain -Sweep-:

2 new campaign missions

3 themed random-generated mission levels

11 new melee weapons (single-use only)

5 new mutant enemies , plus several special enemy types

6 randomized mission sets

Unfortunately, this update doesn’t include new ranged weapons or nano-plugins. We’re saving those for a future update. But trust us, the new melee system brings a whole new layer of close-quarters chaos!

Without giving away too much, we encourage you to dive in, explore the missions, and experience the thrill firsthand.



⚠️ Note: Operation Home Brain -Sweep- has not yet been fully tested on higher loops. Bugs and balance issues may occur especially on co-op mode. Because our limited team for test, your feedback will help us refine the experience further!

🧩 Patch 47 Notes

Added Operation Home Brain -Sweep-

Reverted rate of fire for Tesla Gun and C-Nar

Fixed occasional random map glitch appearing in the lobby (still under observation)

Removed third-party occlusion culling controller (slight performance decrease, fewer pop-up bugs)

Improved battle music event detection

Revised story UI/UX presentation

Adjusted Sumbu Gembita flamethrower damage rate from 2.5 → 1

Thank you for being an essential part of the Banzai Escape community!

If you encounter any issues, please let us know — your feedback is invaluable.

We also encourage everyone to spread the word about the update! Share it with your friends, allies, and fellow agents to help us reach even more players.

Your continued support keeps our mission alive.

Stay tuned — more updates are on the horizon!

Warm regards,

Aisam & the Banzai Escape Team

