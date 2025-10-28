What's New?

Another patch release, another tranche of nice to haves delivered for you all. Starting with a revamped Team Overview screen. Your injuries, suspensions and absences are visible in the new overview, as well as an Action section for any team actions required, your competition status will be here too and finally the new Message system where Terry - the landlord - and your players will reach out to ask about training they like the look of, players they can't stand and a bit more.



Next up e have a revamp of the training section. I've changed the way this displays to ensure you can see everything without scrolling endlessly in both the individual and the team training sessions.

Beyond that we have a new Goal announcement in the ME, we have more balanced games and there's been the introduction of shifting momentum in the background. Additionally you have a new Tactical Instruction feature that allows you to alter the way your team is playing from the sidelines beyond shouting for them to Push Up or Get Stuck In.