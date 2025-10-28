CHANGES- International language support for the following: French, Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Finish, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Punjabi, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Russian, Hindi, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Bengali, Tamil, Malay.
NOTE: At this time I do not plan to support right-to-left 'RTL' languages [i.e. Arabic, Hebrew, Persian, Urdu] due to implementation complexity, if you must have RTL language support please make a request at sumgamelab@gmail.com, make the subject CIC-RTL-Request and include the requested language in the body. If enough people request it I will implement RTL support and add the requested languages.
NOTE: I'm sure there have been a few mistakes in the translations of the text files, if you notice any mistakes please report them to me at sumgamelab@gmail.com; put CIC-Translation-Error as the email subject and in the body include the full paragraph of text containing the error and as a separate paragraph the correct translation (Not just the error as this will be very hard to locate and fix).
- Redesigned various HUDs to support internationalisation.
- Added system to detect player’s preferred language on launch using their machines locale and set the game language accordingly.
- Added menu in the game options that allows the user to select a specific language from available implemented languages.
- When launching the game, if no save data is detected the application generates a profile for the player based on their steam name and saves the profile. If no steam connection can be established a playable dummy profile is generated with the name 'SomeKid'.
- Steam overlay and user data is now accessible regardless of whether the game was launched through steam or from direct link to exe (assuming steam client is logged in).
FIXED BUGS
- Crash on launch if steam client is not open or steam is in offline mode due to failed connection to steam.
- Game freezes when trying to paint a tower into the map while paused.
- Scroll bar is not visible on the map selection list.
- Game crash if unlock steam achievment while in offline mode.
KNOWN BUGS
- The same wave repeats beyond wave 60 (in classic game mode only).
- Death animation for meals are missing.
- Range display isn't correctly offset for the flamber tower.
- Mouse events can have no effect when frame rate is too low. (They 'miss' the frame)
- Mouse can become 'drag locked' after scrolling the users card library in Grupy's shop.
- Foreground tree offset in map editor is misaligned by 1 tile.
- Playfield and tree offset in game is misaligned if resolution is set to 4k.
- Pathing algorithm of mobs can cause mobs to pause for a frame as they enter a new tile which appears as minor stutter.
- Exe won't launch with GUI head format, currently only executes by console which means fps information is currently not available to NVidia overlay and console is shown at launch instead of splash screen.
- Some unknown sequence of transactions in Grupy's shop can cause players gems to be less than 0.
PLANNED
- Implement a maximum number of error logs, currently unlimited leading to large number of unneeded log files.
- Create new save format separate from player profiles that contains the player's options specifications. Currently player's must set their preferred options each time they launch the game.
- Add statistics menu available from the main menu that displays the total number of destroyed mobs per each type, total number of collected cards, total number of collected gems and the total amount of trash collected.
NOTE: player statistic are associated with your steam profile not your in game profile. Example: if you destroyed 100 bows with one profile and then killed another 100 bows with a different profile then the statistic will show the total killed of 200 bows.
- Add tower inspector HUD that can be opened in game buy right clicking on tower brush icons. The HUD will display the tower specifications and description that is currently only visible in Grupy's store.
- Projectile collision with trees will uses hit boxes instead of collide with raster allowing for better control of collisions.
- Trees will effectively obstruct players towers using the new hatboxes system.
- Projectiles will now collide with foreground trees as well as background trees.
- Add new item 'axe' that allows the player to remove tree obstructions.
- Add sound effect and effect variants for the new 'axe' item.
- Add sound effect for felling trees.
- Add animation for tree destruction.
- Add variants of pickaxe, rake sound effects.
- Add new tile 'rock'.
- Change mechanic controlling placement of GemMines from bedrock to new 'rock' tile.
- Add overlay colour for 'rock' tile to allow player's to easily see valid location for building GemMines.
- Add poison mechanic that applies damage over time for any poisoned mobs, mobs that are poisoned repeatedly will have their poison duration extended.
- Add poisoned graphics for all mob types (mobs appear with a green tint after they have been poisoned). Poison graphics are overridden by subsequent elemental effects but the poison.
- Damage will still be applied. i.e. a mob that is poisoned will appear green, if that mob is subsequently frozen while poisoned it will appear frozen and vice versa.
- Add Final projectile tower type 'SlimeBaller' which fires a slime ball that explodes on impact poisoning any mob in the area of effect.
- Add final item 'Grupy burp' where the player can spawn temporary poison burp clouds that poison any mobs in the area of effect.
- Add 'Grupy burp' item sound effects.
- Flamber tower removed from Grupy's store and replaced with 'SlimeBaller' tower.
- Reorganised tower and item buttons in the game HUD.
- Add mouse animation when using rake, pickaxe and axe.
- Add construction animation and construction delay for placed towers.
- Add destruction animation and destruction delay for placed towers.
- Remove reveal cheat code hints.
- Add interaction with grupy main menu pop-ups, clicking him triggers a randomised chat dialogue with chance of him leaving the screen or revealing a cheat code.
- Animate Grupy's castle.
- Animated main menu background.
- Multiball Christmas card that spawns another projectile with a random trajectory on impact (stacks).
CONSIDERING
- Optional Lighting overlay that adds day/night cycle to the game (decorative effect only, doesn't change gameplay).
- Optional Weather overlay with randomised periods of snow where snow particles fall across the playfield (decorative effect only, doesn't change gameplay).
- Option to change tower targeting mode, possible modes could be:
"First found" - tower will fire at the first target it finds (this is the current default for all towers)
"Fixed Angle" - Manually set the angle for the tower, tower will fire continuously at the fixed angle.
"Closest" - Attacks the mob closest to the tower. (within range)
"Furthest" - Attacks the mob furthest from the tower. (Within range)
"Progressed" - Attacks the mob that has progressed the furthest along its path. (Within range)
"Random" - Rotates to a random angle after every attack.
"Step Rotate" - Rotates the tower by a user controlled increment after each attack (progressively rotates the tower)
"Follow Mouse" - The tower will fire toward the mouse location, the tower will track the mouses position as it moves.
