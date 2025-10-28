Hey,

First of all thank you very much for playing How to Train Your Cock. It exceeded my expectations by A LOT! I'm really happy to see that you are all enjoying it. You guys rock!

We just hit our all time peak with over 1k players training their c*cks at the same time. That should be a world record. ːpairsheartːːchickeneggː

Here are the patch notes for Day 2 update:

Added

- Cloud saving

Bugfixes

Added a fail check to prevent achievements from not unlocking and a check for missing achievements when starting the game

Upgrade buttons no longer change position after clicking on them multiple times really fast

Menu buttons no longer get stuck in a hover effect loop when the mouse is near their edge

Fixed a bug that would reward more Gains then it should when betting on The Pounder

Fixed a bug that would position the island outside of the monitor view when switching monitors

Ps: If your c*ck is already bigger than 30 or 50 cm and it hasn't unlocked the achievement yet, once you restart the game or level up, it should unlock it. The same for upgrade achievements.

I'm aware that some people are unable to move the game to another monitor and I'm already working on that

I'm also working on improving the save system to prevent progression losses

The Future

I'm planning on adding a few new cosmetics for Halloween. I'll also be adding a new trophy and a belt for the top 300!

I really enjoy working on this game so feel free to drop suggestions for what you would like to see in the future!

Happy c*ck training,

Angelo