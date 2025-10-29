We’re excited to announce that Pixelmash 2026.0 is now available! This release supercharges your creative process with new customizable layer effects presets, the ability to work on multiple files at once, and adds far more powerful ways to turn any image into gorgeous pixel art in seconds.

The brand-new Effects Presets menu lets you instantly load pre-made layer FX setups or save your own, making it faster than ever to experiment with different lighting, shading, and color styles. You can now also open multiple Pixelmash windows at the same time with the New Window command in the File menu, perfect for juggling several related assets.

Meanwhile, the improved Auto Palette effect (formerly Auto Limit Colors) has been rebuilt to deliver cleaner, more beautiful results when converting photos or artwork into pixel art. You can even lock in certain colors and fine-tune a smoothing effect for complete control over your images. Use it as a drop-in solution or as a starting point for pixel-perfect art creation. This update also includes speed boosts and bug fixes throughout, keeping Pixelmash running smoother than ever.

If you make any cool presets, send them along and we’ll consider adding them to future versions of Pixelmash!

New in this release:

- Added new Effects Presets menu (in both the File menu and the Add Effect button menu in the right panel) to let you easily load pre-made layer FX, including the ability to add and edit your own

- Added New Window command (in the File menu) that lets you open multiple instances of Pixelmash to easily edit multiple documents at the same time

- Greatly improved Auto Palette layer effect (renamed from Auto Limit Colors) to easily convert photos and other art into pixel art, including ability to force palette colors and adjust smoothing amount

- Several speed improvements and bug fixes







