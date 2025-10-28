 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20581326 Edited 28 October 2025 – 22:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
It's a day 1 patch! Hooray!

Fixed the following issues:
  • Achievements are now correctly registered with Steam. If you already earned achievements and they were not registered with Steam, you can navigate to the Achievements gallery from the main menu and click "Sync to Steam". Alternatively, your achievements will be granted on Steam when you earn a new achievement.
    • [*] Nat's sprite now correctly disappears at the end of Chapter 4.

