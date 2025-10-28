Fixed the following issues:
Comet Angel v1.0.1 patch notes
Update notes via Steam Community
It's a day 1 patch! Hooray!
Achievements are now correctly registered with Steam. If you already earned achievements and they were not registered with Steam, you can navigate to the Achievements gallery from the main menu and click "Sync to Steam". Alternatively, your achievements will be granted on Steam when you earn a new achievement.[*] Nat's sprite now correctly disappears at the end of Chapter 4.
