28 October 2025 Build 20581254 Edited 29 October 2025 – 01:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Codex

  • Added a step-by-step guide to hosting.

Keywords

  • Unstoppable Attack is now announced as an attack, instead of an unstoppable attack. (Thanks Ve!)

  • Death by shared fate can no longer be protected against.

  • Dying to poison is now announced as a generic attack. (Thanks Kian!)

Roles

Alpha Wolf

  • Does not need to be the last werewolf alive to convert a player to a Werewolf.

  • Can now only convert Town players to Werewolves.

Juggernaut

  • Now only attacks a player on death if they die during the night.

  • Now redirects all attacks on a player to himself.

Ember Wolf

  • No longer ignites his neighbours on death.

Serial Killer

  • Now strikes his target's targets instead of one of their neighbours.

Storm Mage

  • Shock changed from 25 mana to 50 mana

Hosting

  • Added a new button to respawn a player, as if they pressed K. (Thanks Lia!)

Misc

  • Removed the Timmy Tunnel (for now)

  • You can now use Steam's "recently played with" to see who you've played with.

  • Fixed a bug causing some mics to not automatically initialize when starting the game.

  • The game now checks that you are on the right version before allowing you to join a server.

