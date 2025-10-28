Dying to poison is now announced as a generic attack. (Thanks Kian!)

Death by shared fate can no longer be protected against.

Unstoppable Attack is now announced as an attack, instead of an unstoppable attack. (Thanks Ve!)

Can now only convert Town players to Werewolves.

Does not need to be the last werewolf alive to convert a player to a Werewolf.

Now redirects all attacks on a player to himself.

Now only attacks a player on death if they die during the night.

No longer ignites his neighbours on death.

Now strikes his target's targets instead of one of their neighbours.

Added a new button to respawn a player, as if they pressed K. (Thanks Lia!)

Removed the Timmy Tunnel (for now)

You can now use Steam's "recently played with" to see who you've played with.

Fixed a bug causing some mics to not automatically initialize when starting the game.