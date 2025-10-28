Codex
Added a step-by-step guide to hosting.
Unstoppable Attack is now announced as an attack, instead of an unstoppable attack. (Thanks Ve!)
Death by shared fate can no longer be protected against.
Dying to poison is now announced as a generic attack. (Thanks Kian!)
Roles
Alpha Wolf
Does not need to be the last werewolf alive to convert a player to a Werewolf.
Can now only convert Town players to Werewolves.
Juggernaut
Now only attacks a player on death if they die during the night.
Now redirects all attacks on a player to himself.
Ember Wolf
No longer ignites his neighbours on death.
Serial Killer
Now strikes his target's targets instead of one of their neighbours.
Storm Mage
Shock changed from 25 mana to 50 mana
Hosting
Added a new button to respawn a player, as if they pressed K. (Thanks Lia!)
Misc
Removed the Timmy Tunnel (for now)
You can now use Steam's "recently played with" to see who you've played with.
Fixed a bug causing some mics to not automatically initialize when starting the game.
The game now checks that you are on the right version before allowing you to join a server.
