October 3rd, 2025 – Unity Engine Security Patch
We’ve released an important update to address the Unity security vulnerability reported on October 3rd, 2025. This issue affected certain Unity-powered projects, potentially exposing user systems to risk.
Our latest update includes a full patch that neutralizes this vulnerability and ensures player safety and data integrity.
🔧 What’s included in this update:
Implementation of Unity’s official security fix.
Improved memory handling and asset loading protection.
General performance stability improvements.
⚠️ Action Required:
Please update your game to the latest version to ensure your experience remains safe and stable.
We appreciate your patience and continued support. Thank you for playing Hot Therapy!
— YummySoft Studio
Changed files in this update