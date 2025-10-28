This update marks the first step in CG:R's new approach to HANDMADE LEVELS over the former procedural generation system. The procedural generation system actually sucked fat schlong and had too many bugs and bullshit ass issues with it to even justify working on anymore, which is our fault, but fuck dat regardless. With handmade levels we now can make maps look better, play better, run better, load faster, not have random walls missing that end entire runs, etc.