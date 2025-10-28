THE CLOCKIN' IN UPDATE IS FINALLY HERE!
= WHATS NEW?
This update marks the first step in CG:R's new approach to HANDMADE LEVELS over the former procedural generation system. The procedural generation system actually sucked fat schlong and had too many bugs and bullshit ass issues with it to even justify working on anymore, which is our fault, but fuck dat regardless. With handmade levels we now can make maps look better, play better, run better, load faster, not have random walls missing that end entire runs, etc.
= CLOCKIN IN
Meet up with the lovable "Grindly Jones" and get the sit rep on Big Grabba's new operation to procure the elusive "Holy Grab". Jones will also help show new players the ropes to CG:R and all of it's revolutionary mechanics, such as "jumping" and "rotating objects".
Explore the remains of tertiary sector 0 to find little drops of loot and maybe even a bit of cash!
= OLD FART
The second handmade level in CG:R. Infiltrate the Old Farts humble abode and figure out a way to complete the mysterious ritual to gain passage into the sewers...
= BLACKJACK
Meet up with Betty Biscuits in the lobby to enjoy a game of state sanctioned Blackjack!
= #SPOOKYTOWN IN THE LOBBY!
Enjoy a newly decorated lobby with beautiful handcrafted assets to compliment the Halloween season!
Changed files in this update