28 October 2025 Build 20581148 Edited 28 October 2025 – 22:39:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:


  • Fixed a bug that allowed access to chamber 201, which should be blocked off currently
  • Successfully tested the system to force a book title reroll on one of the books in chamber 104 (which had a semi-inappropriate title)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3788391
