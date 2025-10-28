Changes:
- Fixed a bug that allowed access to chamber 201, which should be blocked off currently
- Successfully tested the system to force a book title reroll on one of the books in chamber 104 (which had a semi-inappropriate title)
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update