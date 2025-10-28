An update to fix some issues pointed out by a very helpful new player.
Fixed an issue with starmap drones and amounts of items obtained
Added help for lasercutter
Ui and other smaller Fixes
Thank you all for the support and see you soon!
Changed files in this update