28 October 2025 Build 20581145 Edited 28 October 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

An update to fix some issues pointed out by a very helpful new player.

  • Fixed an issue with starmap drones and amounts of items obtained

  • Added help for lasercutter

  • Ui and other smaller Fixes

Thank you all for the support and see you soon!

Changed files in this update

