Windowed Mode
Windowed mode is now available! You can choose between borderless windowed and standard windowed options.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a crash that could happen when Meteor activated.
Deep Freeze now correctly triggers only once every 30 seconds.
Fixed an issue where Frozen Orb was dealing damage every frame.
Improved performance across multiple systems.
Game Balance
Added Torment I difficulty.
Rebalanced Hard, Nightmare, and Hell difficulties.
Harpy movement speed reduced (1.5 → 1.45)
Lightning strike interval reduced (3 → 2)
Snake Totem’s Poison Nova triggers more often (6 → 3)
Snake Totem spawns more frequently (3.5 → 3)
Snake Totem attack rate increased (0.6 → 0.4)
Freeze chance increased (0.4 → 0.6)
Frost Nova cooldown reduced (6 → 4)
Rain of Toads cooldown reduced (25 → 20)
Ball Lightning damage increased (120 → 155)
Fire Tsunami damage increased (80 → 130)
Spider Swarm debuff damage increased (25 → 35)
Blizzard damage increased (80 → 100)
Blizzard cooldown reduced (15 → 8)
Iron Fist cooldown reduced (9 → 7)
Whirlwind damage increased (45 → 75)
Haunt cooldown reduced (5 → 3)
Lightning Prophecy proc chance reduced (0.1 → 0.075)
