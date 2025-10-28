 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20581097
Update notes via Steam Community

Windowed Mode

Windowed mode is now available! You can choose between borderless windowed and standard windowed options.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash that could happen when Meteor activated.

  • Deep Freeze now correctly triggers only once every 30 seconds.

  • Fixed an issue where Frozen Orb was dealing damage every frame.

  • Improved performance across multiple systems.

Game Balance

  • Added Torment I difficulty.

  • Rebalanced Hard, Nightmare, and Hell difficulties.

  • Harpy movement speed reduced (1.5 → 1.45)

  • Lightning strike interval reduced (3 → 2)

  • Snake Totem’s Poison Nova triggers more often (6 → 3)

  • Snake Totem spawns more frequently (3.5 → 3)

  • Snake Totem attack rate increased (0.6 → 0.4)

  • Freeze chance increased (0.4 → 0.6)

  • Frost Nova cooldown reduced (6 → 4)

  • Rain of Toads cooldown reduced (25 → 20)

  • Ball Lightning damage increased (120 → 155)

  • Fire Tsunami damage increased (80 → 130)

  • Spider Swarm debuff damage increased (25 → 35)

  • Blizzard damage increased (80 → 100)

  • Blizzard cooldown reduced (15 → 8)

  • Iron Fist cooldown reduced (9 → 7)

  • Whirlwind damage increased (45 → 75)

  • Haunt cooldown reduced (5 → 3)

  • Lightning Prophecy proc chance reduced (0.1 → 0.075)

Changed files in this update

