28 October 2025 Build 20581068 Edited 28 October 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

General:

  • Fixed a bug where Mi's Ultimate Explosion radius was larger for Princess Mi

  • Reload Speed Modifier has been renamed to Reload Time

  • Blooming Gearset has been adjusted to reduce Reload Time instead of increasing it

  • Fixed a bug that would cause the Revive potion to trigger twice

  • Fixed a bug that would cause the revive potion to revive a player after they failed a boss enrage

  • Damage numbers appear correctly now across map bounds

  • Damage numbers have been made larger on bosses

  • Fixed a bug that would cause Reload Time on gears to re-roll every time the game is launched

  • Added a pass button on the chest screen

  • Fixed a bug that would cause bees to respawn instantly

  • Fixed a bug that would cause tavi's ultimate cooldown to be too short if the healing upgrade was equipped

Balancing:

  • Changed Qingwa's and Chii's shield to block many more boss attacks

  • No longer receive knockback with Qingwa's or Chii's shield

  • Nerfed Kana's use all ultimate stacks at once upgrade, now deals relatively less damage for high stack counts.

  • The projectile constellation's third upgrade has been nerfed, now only giving 1 projectile for every 2 max hp

Known issues:

  • An issue is known that causes the attack speed to lower itself when the casino is currently active

  • An issue is known that sometimes causes the player to be unable to attack

