General:

Fixed a bug where Mi's Ultimate Explosion radius was larger for Princess Mi

Reload Speed Modifier has been renamed to Reload Time

Blooming Gearset has been adjusted to reduce Reload Time instead of increasing it

Fixed a bug that would cause the Revive potion to trigger twice

Fixed a bug that would cause the revive potion to revive a player after they failed a boss enrage

Damage numbers appear correctly now across map bounds

Damage numbers have been made larger on bosses

Fixed a bug that would cause Reload Time on gears to re-roll every time the game is launched

Added a pass button on the chest screen

Fixed a bug that would cause bees to respawn instantly