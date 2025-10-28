Patch Notes
General:
Fixed a bug where Mi's Ultimate Explosion radius was larger for Princess Mi
Reload Speed Modifier has been renamed to Reload Time
Blooming Gearset has been adjusted to reduce Reload Time instead of increasing it
Fixed a bug that would cause the Revive potion to trigger twice
Fixed a bug that would cause the revive potion to revive a player after they failed a boss enrage
Damage numbers appear correctly now across map bounds
Damage numbers have been made larger on bosses
Fixed a bug that would cause Reload Time on gears to re-roll every time the game is launched
Added a pass button on the chest screen
Fixed a bug that would cause bees to respawn instantly
Fixed a bug that would cause tavi's ultimate cooldown to be too short if the healing upgrade was equipped
Balancing:
Changed Qingwa's and Chii's shield to block many more boss attacks
No longer receive knockback with Qingwa's or Chii's shield
Nerfed Kana's use all ultimate stacks at once upgrade, now deals relatively less damage for high stack counts.
The projectile constellation's third upgrade has been nerfed, now only giving 1 projectile for every 2 max hp
Known issues:
An issue is known that causes the attack speed to lower itself when the casino is currently active
An issue is known that sometimes causes the player to be unable to attack
