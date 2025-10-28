Additions:

- Rehexing! an ability that allows you to end runs early for the cost of rebirth tokens in post game

- 3 New Jellies

- Cursed Difficulty makes certain bits of price scaling higher

- Opening scene on new saves

- 2 New Achievements

- Improves to late game sections

- New animations in rebirth scenes

- New Dialogue in rebirth scenes

- Cutscene skip button

- Hover Icons for Buttons

- Intro when a file loads

- Rebirth Requirement in the Curse Picker now gives a multiplier for rebirth tokens on the run

- Melvin and Shrilow now have icons in Rebirth 4

- In-Game Update Changelog Viewer

QOL/Changes:

- Steamdeck now has better support, seperate windows should no longer be opened when on Steamdeck

- Characters now have an indicator that they can be spoken to if you've never talked to them before

- Jellies are now more optimized when outside the jelly daycare

- Curse Picker now gets your curses before picking your rebirth requirement

- Miners now have 6 uptokens

- Melanie miner is now Charlie miner

- Sticky notes appear in the interstate when in the ending section and in post game that make sure you cant forget certain critical bits of info (security.)

- Curses you havent found are now 70% more likely to be gotten than already found curses when rolling randomly in the Curse Picker

- Shrilow art redone for rebirth 4

Bug Fixes:

- Jellies no longer end Jelly2Jelly interactions when another jelly comes close

- The Camera in a certain section finally works properly

- You cant softlock in the first room of the end-game section. stop that.

- Rebirth 4 no longer forbids you from pausing post mine shutdown

- Game now properly saves if you've completed it before or not, how didnt i catch this?? i mean. it worked anyway but. now its not using a weird work around!