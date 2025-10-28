⚔️ Forsworn — Patch v0.0.08
Released on 10/28/2025
"Lots of polish to UI VFX and sound effects, as well as multiple bug fixes."
🆕 New Features
- Added a tutorial for first time players for navigating the map, introducing HP, and managing inventories
🧰 Quality of Life Improvements
- Added a confirmation screen for leaving an area before all loot is picked up
- Added a tooltip for left-clicking a node on the map to travel
- Various improvements to UI visual effects and sound effects
- Added a tooltip to right-click an ability to view detailed information about it
- Hovering a Wizard ability now also shows its school of magic
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where you could infinitely search the corpse in the Steelfang event.
- Fixed a rare issue where levels loaded twice, leading to unresponsive events and combat encounters
- Fixed some UI and SFX issues when buying/selling at a merchant
- Fixed an issue where non-host players could change the host-only difficulty setting
- Fixed an issue where run metadata wasn’t shown correctly when loading an existing multiplayer game
⚖️ Balance AdjustmentsBandit King Shadow Clones
- HP 14 → 8
- Although this level should be hard, we found this level is almost a guaranteed wipe the first time played and should be slightly easier
- Increased the rarity of loot dropped in the Steelfang body search event
