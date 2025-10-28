 Skip to content
28 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

⚔️ Forsworn — Patch v0.0.08


Released on 10/28/2025
"Lots of polish to UI VFX and sound effects, as well as multiple bug fixes."

🆕 New Features

  • Added a tutorial for first time players for navigating the map, introducing HP, and managing inventories


🧰 Quality of Life Improvements

  • Added a confirmation screen for leaving an area before all loot is picked up
  • Added a tooltip for left-clicking a node on the map to travel
  • Various improvements to UI visual effects and sound effects
  • Added a tooltip to right-click an ability to view detailed information about it
  • Hovering a Wizard ability now also shows its school of magic


🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where you could infinitely search the corpse in the Steelfang event.
  • Fixed a rare issue where levels loaded twice, leading to unresponsive events and combat encounters
  • Fixed some UI and SFX issues when buying/selling at a merchant
  • Fixed an issue where non-host players could change the host-only difficulty setting
  • Fixed an issue where run metadata wasn’t shown correctly when loading an existing multiplayer game


⚖️ Balance Adjustments

Bandit King Shadow Clones
  • HP 14 → 8
  • Although this level should be hard, we found this level is almost a guaranteed wipe the first time played and should be slightly easier

  • Increased the rarity of loot dropped in the Steelfang body search event


