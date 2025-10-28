Hey everyone 👑

Patch 5 is out and aims to solve some of the most reported problems and to clarify the most asked questions.

The pause menu now contains a dictionary of keywords to select, so you can always read what all the special resources and status effects do. A lot of descriptions and UI elements have been improved after seeing what caused confusion in the reviews, on discord and in forum posts. That includes the fate selection, where you can now see which boss still has a star for you.

The task board was improved to be more fair. Some annoyances, like the slow road builder or the restricted storage space in the Library, have been adjusted.

Then I've worked hard to make the experience even better with gamepad. It should be much clearer which building or which card is selected now, and outposts are also easier to select.

And lastly, there is the balance.

I've made this game for you to have fun exploring a big world, meeting its characters, mastering the mechanics and uncovering all the secrets with always new challenges. I'm very sorry that some of you are not able to experience that. Once people claim their first win, it seems to work well, but getting really stuck before that is ultra frustrating. It makes the game feel linear, or as if there was one special way to progress, when in reality experimenting and trying out new combinations is the key to victory. You cannot imagine how bad I feel about that. This patch should hopefully also improve that.

New features/QoL:

Added proper keyword dictionary to the pause screen

Task board removed damage type tasks from lower difficulties

Task board reworked scaling of many task requirements, especially later on

Task board reroll button is better visible

The training camp opens once you have more than one unit

Upgraded buildings in the world also display what they give on hover

Improved selection of building buttons on gamepad

Improved selection of relic cards on gamepad

Improved selection of unit cards on gamepad

Improved selection of fate cards on gamepad

Added a tooltip to the fate selection damage types

Fate selection improved description a bit

Fate selection displays if the boss still gives a star

Minibosses display a star until you first defeat them

Human quarry upgrade improved description

Item courage improved description

Bait improved spawning rule description

Nun improved description slightly

Forager improved description slightly

Fisherhut improved description slightly

Witches building disabled counter as it was confusing

Curse screen buttons are more visible

Balancing:

Building forge for the blacksmith is cheaper

Witch is slightly cheaper

Humans road builder is ~30% faster

Humans second village reduced star requirements by 1

Undead Library increased storage by 1

Paladin increased base damage by 1

Boss Magister is slightly slower

Bigger monster adjustments for days 18-21

Fixes:

Fixed selecting outposts with gamepad

Fixed evolution buildings only counting for one of that unit

Fixed relic Recycling not working

Fixed relic Archaeologist not working

Fixed Clown ability description wrong amount of bones

Fixed Djinn sometimes stops attacking

Fixed Djinn's passive costing mana

Fixed Dryads relic Magic Beans not being accessible

Fixed Paladin having range stat

Fixed Black Market when having 16 units

Fixed giving a unit a very long name breaks its sheet

Fixed wrong line in a dialogue with the scienstist

Fixed geologists not working without flag if there is no goldmine

Fixed exit button not being green without being hovered

Fixed tooltip of corruptions behaving weirdly

Fixed Humans kingdom level 25 road

Fixed icons in building names not supported on cards

Feryaz

Join the Super Fantasy Kingdom Community

Come be part of the Super Fantasy Kingdom community. Join us on Discord to talk with other players, share your kingdoms, and see what others are building. You can also find updates and discussions on Reddit, follow news and posts on Bluesky and Twitter, and YouTube.

If you'd like to get a leg up on ruling your kingdom, we do have a beginner's guide for you to check out and a free community wiki updated by members like you.