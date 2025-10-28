Up/down controls while in water are a/b or x/o on controller, or q and e on keyboard, can no longer shoot or lean while swimming - swimming animations did not add correctly, I will be fixing that shortly, mainly I noticed some people streaming were being shot by ai that were underwater, this will prevent that happening. Breath to be added as well. Next update I plan to add tanks to the small level for testing purposes. They almost certainly will not work correctly, but you should be able to drive around and test them out. I have been watching my baby and studying animation so I can fix the aim offset when you are moving and prevent the weapon from rotating, so that is coming up in an update as well. I meant to put all this in my update widget but I forgot to before bed, baby was crying.