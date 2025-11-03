Gimbal safety protocols for gimballed drives attempted to move torches that were detected to point towards hulls to angle zero, rather than the rest angle of the torch. For most ships this was the same, but for EIME that caused the torch to move away from pointing straight back before igniting, which for Z-Axial Pinch torch caused significant response delay.

Fixed a bug introduced in 1.82.6 which caused the game to crash if you liberated containers from a derelict AT-K225 while there was a lot of ore around.

Fixed game crash when you managed to explode your ship in the Minding Virtual Flight Service simulator and waited dozens of seconds after the explosion with the simulation still running.

Blowing up a pirate that has set up a trap before triggering that trap will not cause the game to crash anymore.

You will be able to dock to Obonto 7 again. Even without power, their docking arms will have some backup power supply to allow you to proceed with the transaction.

The "reduce flicker" accessibility option will now affect repair crews working on Enceladus on your ship, making the welders much easier on the eyes.

Cradles will now require minimum idle power in order to latch on their cargo. When you suffer complete power loss, equipment in cradles will be free to escape them. This also means that derelict ships you encounter won't have cradled equipment attached to them permanently, which made certain recovery operations challenging.

The game will now remember where you first met other craft and which craft were you flying during your encounters.

Certain well-hidden station will not remain a mystery to you after you find it for the first time, which will prevent music changes on your subsequent visits.

OCP209 HUD hardware display was obscuring distant astrogation markers in some directions. Now all the markers will be visible all around your ship.