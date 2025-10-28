 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20580761 Edited 28 October 2025 – 21:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update adds new features and fixes some issues.

- Added leader images for custom faction. More will be added in the future.

- Added a feature to display the number of units and their combat power values ​​on the map.

- "Shield Bash" will be upgraded to "Shield Smash" when a unit reaches level 4.

- Spell "Friends of the Sea" can be used at the port.

- Added translations (English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese) to all hero profiles.

- Fixed other minor issues.

*The issue with the update has been resolved.

We aim to implement the workshop feature by the end of November.

Changed files in this update

