28 October 2025 Build 20580749 Edited 28 October 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Zombies

  • Zombina - A female zombie couldn’t be missing.

  • Boneclaw - Has less resistance, but does slightly more damage.

  • Bulk - Has significantly more resistance, but is slower and does less damage.

New Onyx Structures

  • Onyx Feather Generator.
    Supplies you with feathers. Can be powered by anything that drops feathers.

  • Onyx Protein Compressor.
    Presses any living creature into small edible protein cubes of equal quality.

Improvements

  • The cave entrance to the dwarves is now also marked on the map.

  • The requirements for the weekly quest with the dwarves have been significantly reduced.
    To increase the accessibility of Onyx.

  • Appearance of the energy generator and cutter adapted to the new standard.

  • Onyx components and Onyx light sources have been completely disabled in the game until further notice.
    This simplifies the production of onyx structures.

  • Removing soil dug with the pickaxe is now smoother.
    Here, too, the mouse click is now taken into account, provided it is within the character's range.

  • The entry quest progression via Charlie and Leyla now runs more smoothly.

  • The health of enemies in Cozy Mode has been reduced slightly further.

  • New storytelling system implemented.

  • The introductory explanation is now displayed by the Storyteller. Notification system upgraded.

  • The notification when new recipes have been learned is now more visible.

  • The tutorial has been completely updated.
    Always starts when a new save game is started.

  • Various UI improvements.

