New Zombies

Bulk - Has significantly more resistance, but is slower and does less damage.

Boneclaw - Has less resistance, but does slightly more damage.

New Onyx Structures

Onyx Protein Compressor. Presses any living creature into small edible protein cubes of equal quality.

Onyx Feather Generator. Supplies you with feathers. Can be powered by anything that drops feathers.

Improvements

The cave entrance to the dwarves is now also marked on the map.

The requirements for the weekly quest with the dwarves have been significantly reduced.

To increase the accessibility of Onyx.

Appearance of the energy generator and cutter adapted to the new standard.

Onyx components and Onyx light sources have been completely disabled in the game until further notice.

This simplifies the production of onyx structures.

Removing soil dug with the pickaxe is now smoother.

Here, too, the mouse click is now taken into account, provided it is within the character's range.

The entry quest progression via Charlie and Leyla now runs more smoothly.

The health of enemies in Cozy Mode has been reduced slightly further.

New storytelling system implemented.

The introductory explanation is now displayed by the Storyteller. Notification system upgraded.

The notification when new recipes have been learned is now more visible.

The tutorial has been completely updated.

Always starts when a new save game is started.