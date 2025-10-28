 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ REDSEC New World: Aeternum Call of Duty® Battlefield™ REDSEC Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20580587 Edited 28 October 2025 – 21:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Change camera vertical panning to use the top of the highest player (instead of the bottom)
  • Add additional vertical panning if all characters are airborne (based upon the lowest player's vertical position
  • Trials - 17 more messages (304 total)
  • Credits - Add an early supporter

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2212401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link