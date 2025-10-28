(Steam - v21)

▪ Unreal Engine 5.6.1



🛠 Improved some LOD for non Nanite mode.

🛠 Removed or replaced some meshes to save some more memory.

🛠 Improved AI navigation in Silenced Hills Area.

🛠 Added new rout in Silenced Hills Area. (Now there are two roads leading to the mountain)

🛠 Upgraded some buildings in Silenced Hills Area.

🛠 Unlocked more Act 2 locations for Act 3 exploration.

🛠 Updated Sky and Weather to newer version.

🛠 Did some shadow downscale to save some video memory. (Some shadow doesn't look as good, but it should be better for performance)

🛠 Added experimental shadow switch when changing Nanite mode. (Should make shadow for non Nanite meshes better… but it needs more testing)

🛠 Added wind support to cobwebs.

🛠 In Graphics settings, fixed responses for Effects Quality setting.

🛠 Police station interior loads in earlier so when the player gets close to the station you don't see an empty interior.

🛠 Added Cold effect and camera shake from wind to Act 2. (There is a bug where camera shake from wind doesn't get applied in game but works perfectly in the engine)

🛠 Fixed snow effect in Detective's House.

🛠 Fixed collision in Detective's House.

🛠 Removed fog over the lake from Silenced Hills, Lake view resort.

🛠 Added effects to Mansion in Act 2.

🛠 Added Police Cars and sirens to the ending cutscene.

🛠 Fixed collisions in Yarl’s Bread Shop.

🛠 Bestiary UI fix for resistance description.

🛠 Collectables now displays the right amount of maximum Bloodmoon and Quicksilver shards.

🛠 Fixed some too bright emissive materials.



📋 Next on the list :

▪ Bug fix, quality improvements... and polishing.

▪ Adding new soundtracks.



🍞 My current goal will be to make sure all levels are working correctly, and to make the game as stable as possible.

❗If you find any broken assets, bugs or anything else that need fixing, please report them ASAP.

(Discord will be the best place for it, but you also can do it on Steam)



**https://discord.gg/nZxZQ9sCVr**





🍞 After that I will start complete rework of user interface (like inventory, menus, settings, etc. ) , movement, combat, AI and other game mechanics with multiplayer support in mind.



And as always, thank you all for your support! 🙇‍♂️



