Main Level's number of found cats displayed is incorrect;



The Crypt level would freeze and crash the game;



The Crypt level pause button would vanish from the screen when pressing tab twice;



Fixed the cat's meow sound settings issue not playing it;



Corrected some text regarding translation Portuguese translation.



Hello, friends! We have news regarding some bugs reported in the community tab, we took a look at them and have fixed the following issues:We are still looking at some other issues as well, but we hope these fixes improve your overall gameplay experience in these spooky times, with that said, happy finding!