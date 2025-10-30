- Main Level's number of found cats displayed is incorrect;
- The Crypt level would freeze and crash the game;
- The Crypt level pause button would vanish from the screen when pressing tab twice;
- Fixed the cat's meow sound settings issue not playing it;
- Corrected some text regarding translation Portuguese translation.
We are still looking at some other issues as well, but we hope these fixes improve your overall gameplay experience in these spooky times, with that said, happy finding!
Changed files in this update