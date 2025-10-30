 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20580353 Edited 31 October 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, friends! We have news regarding some bugs reported in the community tab, we took a look at them and have fixed the following issues:

  • Main Level's number of found cats displayed is incorrect;
  • The Crypt level would freeze and crash the game;
  • The Crypt level pause button would vanish from the screen when pressing tab twice;
  • Fixed the cat's meow sound settings issue not playing it;
  • Corrected some text regarding translation Portuguese translation.


We are still looking at some other issues as well, but we hope these fixes improve your overall gameplay experience in these spooky times, with that said, happy finding!

